Beaver Creek: Rule, Hathaway, Giustra reflect on surging gold price, humdrum equities – by Henry Lazenby (Northern Miner – September 13, 2024)

Beaver Creek, Col. – Industry leaders debated the roles of economic uncertainty, inflation and monetary policy in driving gold to a record high this week even as many gold equities have underperformed.

The experts predict gold, which hit an all-time high of US$2,554.78 per oz. on Thursday, to be on a long-term bull run. Some of the sector’s most respected voices, including Sprott’s John Hathaway, mining entrepreneur Frank Giustra, gold fund manager Ronald-Peter Stöferle and investor guru Rick Rule, said central bank gold buying, geopolitical tension and a divergence from traditional asset classes are boosting gold’s price.

Hathaway, managing partner of Sprott Asset Management, says less than 1% of most investment portfolios are allocated to gold, showing how the asset is misunderstood. Reallocating just 2-3% to gold could push up prices by US$1,000 per oz., he said. “Positioning in gold is still incredibly low among mainstream investors,” he said during a keynote discussion with Stöferle, managing partner at Liechtenstein-based Incrementum.

For the rest of this article: https://northernminer.com/news/beaver-creek-rule-hathaway-giustra-reflect-on-surging-gold-price-humdrum-equities/1003871333/