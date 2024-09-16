Hertz sparks antimony hunt in Québec as supply shortfall widens – by Angela East (Mining.com.au – September 16, 2024)

Vancouver-based Hertz Energy (CSE:HZ) is mobilising to the Harriman Project site in Canada this month to begin exploration for the under-supplied and increasingly sought after critical mineral, antimony.

The Harriman Project is an exploration-stage antimony project located about 17km northeast of the town of New Richmond in the Gaspé region of Québec. The region is known for its range of significant mineral deposits including Osisko Metals’ (TSX-V:OM) 495-million-tonne Gaspé Copper Project, one of the largest copper development projects in Eastern North America.

Historic data from the Harriman Project revealed a series of four antimony showings all hosted along a northeast-trending fault structure.

Results included grades of 2.32% antimony and 3.36 grams per tonne (g/t) gold at the Harriman-2 prospect; 43.75% antimony and 3.4g/t gold at the New Richmond prospect; and 4.8% antimony, 15.35% antimony and 7.89g/t gold at the Harriman-4 Sud prospect.

For the rest of this article: https://mining.com.au/hertz-sparks-antimony-hunt-in-quebec-as-supply-shortfall-widens/