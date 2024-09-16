[Australia] Mirarr Traditional Owners criticise uranium miner ahead of final fight over Jabiluka – by David Prestipino (National Indigenous Times – September 16, 2024)

https://nit.com.au/

Mirarr Traditional Owners in the Northern Territory are disappointed at comments from Energy Resources Australia bosses they say undermine their cultural authority.

Criticism of the “disrespectful” comments in legal documents by ERA chief executive Brad Welsh and independent director Ken Wyatt comes as the company appeals the NT Government’s rejection in July of a 10-year-extension to its minerals licence over the uranium-rich land surrounded by Kakadu National Park.

The pair claimed in legal documents the mining company was best placed to protect the Mirarr People’s lands due to a veto-provision under the Long Term Care and Maintenance agreement.

Anti-Voice campaigner and former Indigenous Advisory Council chair Warren Mundine was also criticised for an opinion piece stating the economic benefits of nuclear fuel should be prioritised for the future benefit of the Mirarr people.

