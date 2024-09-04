Poland Seeks to Rethink, Not Quash Coal Spin-Offs, Minister Says – by Maciej Martewicz (Bloomberg News – September 3, 2024)

https://www.bnnbloomberg.ca/

(Bloomberg) — Poland is seeking to amend plans for utilities to spin off their coal assets, according to the minister in charge of managing state assets.

The European Union’s most coal-dependent nation has struggled with its energy transition, with the previous administration failing to complete a plan to separate the coal assets from utilities and move them to a separate entity — known as NABE — all in one go.

The current government’s plans regarding the ownership of coal mines and polluting power plants aren’t clear, with State Assets Minister Jakub Jaworowski calling the NABE carve-out “a kind of a nuclear option.” He said that “there are several options in between” which may be preferable, without providing details.

