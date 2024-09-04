Jansen potash mine ahead of schedule, more growth planned – by Shane Clausing (CJME.com – September 3, 2024)

https://www.cjme.com/

Stage 1 of BHP’s multi-billion dollar Jansen potash mine project is halfway complete and ahead of schedule, the company announced last week. The project is being built just outside of Humboldt, and will be part of a multi-stage effort to build the largest potash mine in the world.

The first stage is expected to be complete by 2026. Karina Gistelinck is the asset president of potash for BHP and also in charge of overseeing the mega project. She was nothing but smiles on Tuesday in Saskatoon speaking about how well construction had progressed on the project.

“It’s a main source of pride for us that we’re ahead of schedule and on budget. Perhaps even more source of pride is we’re doing it safely and generating growth for the community,” Gistelinck said. Gistelinck said the mine has already began the hiring process of workers for the facility.

