Green steel: Inside Algoma Steel’s massive project to go electric – by Jeffrey Jones (Globe and Mail – September 1, 2024)

https://www.theglobeandmail.com/

Algoma Steel Inc.’s smokestacks have been a fixture on the bank of the St. Marys River at the eastern end of Lake Superior for more than a century. Its mill has played a crucial role churning out an essential ingredient for the country’s industrialization as well as jobs for generations in Sault Ste. Marie, Ont.

That’s meant long-term benefits, as the company provided the region with employment and an economic base. But with that has come uncertainty during a number of flirtations with bankruptcy as steel markets gyrated. The use of coal in its blast furnaces triggered climate-warming emissions along with health concerns among nearby residents.

Now Algoma is on the brink of a major shift. Three years after its most recent change in ownership, it is installing manufacturing technology that the company says will not only slash greenhouse gas emissions, but also guard its financial future.

The new equipment eschews coking coal and blast furnaces in favour of scrap metal that, with a massive charge of electricity, will produce what’s known in the industry as green steel.

For the rest of this article: https://www.theglobeandmail.com/business/article-algoma-steel-coal-electric/