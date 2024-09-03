Equinox Gold cuts the ribbon on Greenstone mine – by Ian Ross (Northern Ontario Business – August 29, 2024)

https://www.northernontariobusiness.com/

Mining, community leaders reflect on arduous path to reach gold production

When Long Lake #58 Chief Judy Desmoulin views what’s been accomplished with the opening of a massive open-pit gold mine outside Geraldton, she offers a template of what can be accomplished in Canada when all parties work together to reach consensus.

“This is the model that needs to happen everywhere, with every industry.” Desmoulin took to the podium on Aug. 29 for the official opening of Equinox Gold’s Greenstone Gold Mine, one of the largest open-pit operations in Canada and the Vancouver company’s flagship mine.

The recurring theme of the celebratory livestreamed event, which was marked by traditional drumming, a pre-arranged blast and a ribbon-cutting, was the strong partnership bonds and teamwork formed between the company and four area signatory First Nations, of which Long Lake #58 is one.

The four years of tough negotiations between industry and the communities to reach a consensus agreement for development to occur were not easy, but they “needed to be done,” Desmoulin said.

For the rest of this article: https://www.northernontariobusiness.com/industry-news/aboriginal-businesses/equinox-gold-cuts-the-ribbon-on-greenstone-mine-9452175