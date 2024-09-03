Some want a robust gold industry in Nova Scotia. Others say good riddance – by Taryn Grant (CBC News Nova Scotia – September 03, 2024)

https://www.cbc.ca/news/canada/nova-scotia/

Industry says provincial government is hindering its efforts

A year after Nova Scotia’s only active gold mine shut down, people in the industry say the provincial government is standing in the way of eager prospectors. Others, including environmentalists and Mi’kmaq, are opposed to any new mines and are hoping the closure marks the end of the province’s long history of gold production.

St Barbara, an Australian firm, is the main player in Nova Scotia’s modern gold rush. The company owns the Touquoy mine, which operated from 2017 to 2023, and the company has a vision for three more open-pit gold mines along the Eastern Shore.

But Andrew Strelein, the CEO and managing director of St Barbara, said all of those projects are halted indefinitely. “We want to be investing in Nova Scotia,” said Strelein. “We like Nova Scotia.” But he’s worried about roadblocks.

