BHP has nothing good to say about nickel prices – by Frik Els (Mining.com – August 27, 2024)

BHP’s relationship with its Western Australian nickel operations has been something of an on-and-off affair. In 2014, Melbourne-based BHP excluded Nickel West from its South32 spin-off, created to house the company’s non-core assets. Today South32 is worth $9.5 billion, 50% more than on its debut, and senior management in Perth may well feel that in the end that was a blessing.

Later that year the world’s top mining company, more than $30 billion clear of its nearest rival, also waved away bidders for Nickel West, said to be Glencore and Chinese nickel group Jinchuan, in a sale put as high as $1 billion.

Three years later, hoping to capitalize on the rosy view of nickel’s role in the electric car story, BHP decided rather than close down the division, to build a sulfate plant to turn Nickel West into a “mine-to-market” operation.

