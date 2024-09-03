US Sees Bipartisan Backing for Africa Critical Minerals Plan – by Matthew Hill (Bloomberg News – August 28, 2024)

https://www.bnnbloomberg.ca/

(Bloomberg) — A senior US State Department official reassured African governments that an initiative to help counter China’s influence through developing infrastructure on the continent will continue even after a change in administration.

The flagship of the plan — a railway project known as the Lobito corridor that connects copper and cobalt mines in the Democratic Republic of Congo to an Atlantic port in Angola — is already far advanced, Helaina Matza, acting special coordinator for the Partnership for Global Infrastructure and Investment, told reporters on Wednesday.

“In many ways, there’s a good deal of bipartisan support,” Matza said in response to a question on what a new administration could mean for the Lobito corridor and other efforts. “Especially around how we approach elements of the energy transition and the way that we support clean energy and critical mineral supply chains.”

For the rest of this article: https://www.bnnbloomberg.ca/investing/2024/08/28/us-sees-bipartisan-backing-for-africa-critical-minerals-projects/