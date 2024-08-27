No Stone Unturned: Unearthing the Gems of Africa – by Salon Privé (Salon Privé Magazine – August 2024)

https://www.salonprivemag.com/

Gemfields announces new book “No Stone Unturned” exploring real-life gemstone adventures in Africa over 60 years, written by Richa Goyal Sikri.

These narratives, vividly recounted by influential figures in the gem trade to the author Richa Goyal Sikri, showcase the dynamic and dramatic essence of the business. They also highlight significant historical moments related to notable gem deposits in Africa.

Each story vividly portrays the exhilarating highs and treacherous lows of the trade, offering an insightful glimpse into the vibrant journey of coloured gemstones from mine to market.

Capturing the Spirit of Adventure

Gemfields’ CEO, Sean Gilbertson, notes, “The spirit of adventure deep-rooted in the coloured gemstone industry is rarely captured, and the wonderful characters that make this industry so colourful too often take their stories to the grave. Gemfields commissioned this book in 2020 to capture some of these stories and to honour legendary individuals from the industry and tell their tales of courage, luck, energy, passion and expertise.

Richa has diligently captured countless hours of stories and injected her energetic writing style to create a first-of-a-kind work that inspires and intrigues readers as they accompany marvellous personalities on journeys through the world of coloured gemstones.”

