Drilling marks the path for a mine reboot in Red Lake – by Ian Ross (Northern Ontario Business – August 27, 2024)

West Red Lake Gold Mines taking the patient approach before resuming production at the Madsen Mine

West Red Lake Gold Mines president-CEO Shane Williams was very guarded in talking about the blue-sky gold potential of the company’s Madsen Mine property in northwestern Ontario .

The Vancouver company is not rushing the dormant underground mine back into production but is taking a patient approach in its reboot of an operation that entered creditor protection in the fall of 2022 under the Pure Gold Mining banner.

“Given the history of it, it’s very important to get what we have right,” said Williams, in a recent online interview with CRUX Investor. “We’re not talking about scaling up,” Williams said, even though there’s plenty of gold to be tapped into on the company’s property.

With three drills turning and 150 people on site, Williams said by the time planning is finished for Madsen’s relaunch, a year-and-half’s worth of drilling data will be in the library to guide their approach to mining the deposit.

