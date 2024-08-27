Referendum on Outaouais mine to take place next year – by Emma Weller (CBC News Ottawa – August 27, 2024)

https://www.cbc.ca/news/canada/ottawa/

Lomiko Metals wants to build graphite mine about 80 km northeast of Gatineau

People living near the site of a proposed graphite mine in the Outaouais will get a chance to have their say in a referendum, but not for more than a year. An alliance of local municipalities announced on Sunday during a public information session in Chénéville, Que., that the vote will take place Nov. 2, 2025.

Chénéville is among the towns surrounding the proposed La Loutre site, located about 80 kilometres northeast of Gatineau. The alliance also includes Duhamel, Lac-Simon, St-Émile-de-Suffolk and Lac-des-Plages.

Elected officials said they want to give the area’s combined population of nearly 6,000 the opportunity to learn more and form an educated opinion about the project, proposed by Lomiko Metals. The referendum will coincide with local elections to avoid added expense.

