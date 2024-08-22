Lucara finds world’s 2nd largest diamond ever mined – by Cecilia Jamasmie (Mining.com – August 22, 2024)

https://www.mining.com/

Canada’s Lucara Diamond (TSX: LUC), has dug up a 2,492 carat diamond from its prolific Karowe mine in Botswana, the world’s second-largest stone ever mined in terms of size.

The “epic” diamond, as Lucara put it, was detected and recovered by the company’s Mega Diamond Recovery (MDR) X-ray Transmission (XRT) technology, installed in 2017 to identify and preserve large, high-value stones.

Lucara did not reveal the diamond’s gem quality, but its size — larger than a tennis ball and several times heavier — is only second to the 3,106 carat Cullinan diamond. The iconic precious stone was found in neighbouring South Africa in 1905 and became part of the British crown jewels once cut and polished.

For the rest of this article: https://www.mining.com/lucara-finds-worlds-2nd-largest-diamond-ever-mined/