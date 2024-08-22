Miners tap trucks, divert shipments to sidestep Canada rail woes – by Jacob Lorinc (Bloomberg News – August 22, 2024)

https://www.bnnbloomberg.ca/

(Bloomberg) — Two mining giants are re-routing shipments and turning to trucks to deal with disruptions from a Canadian railway stoppage that threatens to undermine the industry’s operations.

Rio Tinto Group will rely on trucking and increase usage of its own railway between Quebec and Newfoundland and Labrador to ship and receive raw materials, the company said Thursday in an emailed statement. Rio produces aluminum, iron ore, diamonds and titanium in Canada.

Teck Resources Ltd., which operates a copper mine and refinery in BC, is using “alternate transportation arrangements” according to spokesperson Maclean Kay.

