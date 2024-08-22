Berens River bridge, road funding will be regional catalyst for northwest First Nations – by Ian Ross (Northern Ontario Business – August 22, 2024)

https://www.northernontariobusiness.com/

Spring construction start will bring road access to seven remote communities and a proposed lithium mine

The wheels are finally starting to roll on the planned construction of the long-overdue Berens River bridge and an initial 25-kilometre stretch of all-season road to reach Pikangikum First Nation, north of Red Lake.

Kenora-Rainy River MPP and cabinet minister Greg Rickford announced Aug. 21 that the province is partnering with the Whitefeather Forest Community Resource Management Authority and the federal government to build the bridge and an all-season road to Pikangikum.

In a news release, Rickford called it a “momentous milestone” for Pikangikum and six other fly-in communities that will unlock “unprecedented economic reconciliation for the region.”

This segment of road would be the first leg of a longer permanent road network to reach six other remote communities in northwestern Ontario and eventually open up a shipping corridor for a major lithium mine project.

