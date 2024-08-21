Northwestern Ont. lithium explorer inks strategic development partner – by Ian Ross (Northern Ontario Business – August 20, 2024)

https://www.northernontariobusiness.com/

Green Technology links with global battery giant EcoPro to joint venture on Nipigon-area lithium mine and Thunder Bay refinery

Australia’s Green Technology Metals has found a South Korean development partner to bring its two lithium deposits in northwestern Ontario into production and help build a refinery in Thunder Bay.

Perth-based Green Tech announced a strategic partnership with South Korean battery giant EcoPro Innovation through a framework agreement that involves an $8-million investment (Australian dollars) into the junior miner.

In a news release, Green Tech is calling this a “transformational investment” on its path to becoming Ontario’s first lithium miner, processor, and supplier to the North American battery supply chain. EcoPro brings extensive experience to the table in lithium hydroxide production with its patented lithium extraction technology.

