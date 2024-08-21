NEWS RELEASE: Ontario, Pikangikum First Nation and Canada Partnering to Advance Construction of Berens River Bridge (Ministry of Northern Development – August 21, 2024)

Year-round road access to Pikangikum First Nation and improved winter road connections will enhance quality of life for seven remote communities

PIKANGIKUM FIRST NATION – The Ontario government announced its plan to partner with the Whitefeather Forest Community Resource Management Authority and the Government of Canada to build a permanent bridge across the Berens River and an all-season road to Pikangikum First Nation. The project will unleash new economic opportunities, create safer travelling conditions, and improve the safety and quality of life for seven First Nation communities north of Red Lake.

“From the beginning, our government committed to strengthening opportunities and improving safety for First Nations communities in the North,” said the Honourable Greg Rickford, Ontario Minister of Northern Development and Ontario Minister of Indigenous Affairs and First Nations Economic Reconciliation. “Today is a momentous milestone for Pikangikum First Nation, as well as six other fly-in communities, and we are proud to celebrate the next step on our path to unlocking unprecedented economic reconciliation for the region.”

The Berens River bridge and all-season road project will increase opportunities for harvesting wood in the Whitefeather Forest, support year-round access to Pikangikum First Nation, and improve winter road connections for six additional remote First Nation communities. It will also eliminate the dangerous and lengthy ice crossing currently required to access Pikangikum First Nation and the broader winter roads network in the region, making it easier to secure essential goods and services.

“This bridge and road will benefit Pikangikum First Nation through increasing access to essential goods and services as well as providing future economic opportunities,” said Shirley Keeper, Chief of Pikangikum First Nation. “Earlier this year, we felt hopeless as we lost three children because they could not be flown out for emergency medical care. This project announcement brings us hope again. We envision the economic initiatives that our community planned coming to fruition through the bridge and road build, but we also need to plan for the challenges we anticipate from the unknown. Overall, we see a better future for our children and for the generations to come.”

“We are very happy that the Dogrib Rapids bridge over the Berens River as well as the all-season road to Pikangikum is now being built,” said Alex Peters, President of the Whitefeather Forest Community Resource Management Authority. “From the beginning of planning, our Elders supported the bridge and road. The late Elder and Head Trapper George B. Strang stood at the rapids with others, motioning with his hands where the bridge was to cross. We have worked on this project for many years. Our Elders guided this work through their planning for the Whitefeather Forest Initiative. We are grateful for their wisdom and support for the bridge and road. Pikangikum and our neighbouring First Nations to the north will now greatly benefit from this infrastructure project.”

As part of Ontario’s commitment, all duty to consult obligations will be fulfilled as the Berens River bridge and all-season road project progresses.

“This bridge and the all-season road are critical to the well-being of the impacted communities,” said the Honourable Patty Hajdu, Federal Minister of Indigenous Services Canada. “Last fall, I visited Pikangikum to hear directly from community members on how important community access is. This project will boost economic development in the region and provide new economic opportunities for First Nations. The Federal Government will be present to support this project because it is about building an economy and a country that is fair to everyone. I look forward to celebrating the grand opening of this critical infrastructure.”

Quick Facts

• Created by Pikangikum First Nation, the Whitefeather Forest Community Resource Management Authority was established as a non-profit corporation to enter into resource stewardship partnerships with the Ontario government and other potential partners.

• The six remote First Nations that will benefit from improved winter road connections include Poplar Hill First Nation, McDowell Lake First Nation, Deer Lake First Nation, North Spirit Lake First Nation, Sandy Lake First Nation, and Keewaywin First Nation.

Quotes

“Expanding local infrastructure will benefit everyone who lives, works and travels in Northwestern Ontario. Improving road connections and enabling year-round access to Pikangikum First Nation will improve community safety and create new opportunities for local participation in forestry. Our government is advancing our commitment to build strong, prosperous communities in the North.”

– The Honourable Graydon Smith

Ontario Minister of Natural Resources

“Together with First Nations partners, we’re improving and upgrading northern infrastructure and roads, including the building of a new bridge and all-season road through Beekahncheekahmeeng Deebahncheekayweehn Eenahohnahnuhn Provincial Park. This project will enhance connectivity and contribute to the economic well-being and resilience of Pikangikum First Nation and six other remote communities in Northwestern Ontario.”

– The Honourable Andrea Khanjin

Ontario Minister of the Environment, Conservation and Parks

Media Contacts

Erika Robson, Minister’s Office

416-450-1309

erika.robson@ontario.ca

Media Desk, Communications Branch

mediadesk.ndm@ontario.ca

Gabrielle Tuomisto, IFNA Communications on behalf of Pikangikum First Nation

807-620-6005

comms@ifna.ca