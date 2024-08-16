Mining the Northwest: North Shore phosphate deposit could have open-pit potential – by Ian Ross (Northern Ontario Business – August 16, 2024)

https://www.northernontariobusiness.com/

Higher-grade resource has Nuinsco Resources examining a quarry operation

A northwestern Ontario junior miner, eager to get into critical minerals mining, has posted a substantial boost in the grade of the phosphate rock at its exploration property northwest of Marathon.

Toronto-based Nuinsco Resources believes it has a more valuable and higher-grade asset than originally reported in 2022 since adopting a five per cent cut-off grade for mineralization at its Prairie Lake deposit.

In mining vernacular, a cut-off grade is the grade of mineralization that a deposit can be economically mined and also dictates which drilling intercepts can and can’t be used in a resource. The cut-off grade is usually determined by the cost to mine a deposit and sell the mineral commodity.

Located 28 kilometres north of the Trans-Canada Highway, near the north shore of Lake Superior, Prairie Lake contains a combination of phosphate, rare earth elements and niobium, all considered critical minerals by the Canadian and Ontario governments.

For the rest of this article: https://www.northernontariobusiness.com/mining-the-northwest/mining-the-northwest-north-shore-phosphate-deposit-could-have-open-pit-potential-9355821