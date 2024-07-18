Vale to create a new open-pit mine in Sudbury – by Len Gillis (Northern Ontario Business – July 18, 2024)

https://www.northernontariobusiness.com/

Stobie project is expected to cost $205 million over the next four years and could be a model for future projects in the basin

Vale Base Metals has announced it is going to rejuvenate the historic Stobie Mine property with the creation of a new open pit mine. And the work will be carried out using several local contractors who will employ USW Local 6500 members to carry out the work.

Gord Gilpin, director of Ontario Operations for Vale Base Metals, said the new mine will be a significant four-year project carried out at a cost of more than $200 million.

“Today we celebrate the signing of an agreement that marks the beginning of activity at Stobie Open Pit. And in some ways, it’s actually a resumption, because there’s a lot of history behind the Stobie site,” Gilpin told the news conference.

He said the project will be carried out using the services of mining contractor Thiess, along with Indigenous businesses Z’Gamok Construction LP (ZCLP) and Aki-Eh Dibinwewziwin Limited Partnership (ADLP) and the United Steelworkers union. “This is a $205-million contract representing a new era of co-operation and partnership,” said Gilpin.

