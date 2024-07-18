Kiran Gems’ Sister Company Grows Synthetic Diamonds – by Joshua Freedman (Rapaport Magazine – July 18, 2024)

Mehul Vaghani, cofounder and director of Kira Diam — which claims to be the world’s largest CVD producer — gives his take on the market.

Given how many Indian diamond firms have invested in synthetics in the past five years, it’s unsurprising that the company that claims to be the world’s largest manufacturer of natural polished should also get involved.

Indeed, Kira Diam, the brainchild of Kiran Gems founder Vallabhbhai Patel, also maintains it is the world’s largest producer in its field. That field is chemical vapor deposition (CVD), the method it uses to grow gem-quality synthetic diamonds primarily for the US jewelry market.

Unlike some other manufacturers, the large family business has been open about its interest in synthetics. Patel has said he wants to get a man-made diamond into every home. While only a small fraction of people can afford natural diamonds, “with lab-grown diamonds, now the potential is simply 100% of the population,” Patel said in an interview in 2022.

For the rest of this article: https://rapaport.com/analysis/kiran-gems-sister-company-grows-synthetic-diamonds/