PROMOTIONAL PUBLIC RELATIONS: From underground to fields and farms globally: Celebrating 65 years of potash in the province of Saskatchewan (Nutrien.com – July 18, 2024)

For 65 years, Nutrien has been part of the fabric of Saskatchewan. From the first 1,000 tonnes of potash produced at our Patience Lake mine and shipped in 1959 to our position today as the world’s largest potash producer, Nutrien’s legacy demonstrates our deep-rooted connection with Saskatchewan and our commitment to Feeding the Future.

Our six mines across the province have access to the best potash geology in the world highlighting our role as a critical mineral producer essential to global agricultural advancement. Potassium is a critical plant nutrient for growth and productivity, without which plant life is impossible.

Potash is a mineral that delivers this important nutrient to crops and, as the world’s leading global producer of potash, Nutrien plays a key role in feeding hundreds of millions of people worldwide. The flexibility afforded by our network of six mines across Saskatchewan allows us to efficiently adapt to changing market conditions, ensuring we meet the needs of a growing global population.

Our focus on sustainability and innovation is embedded in every aspect of our operations. Electric-powered machinery has been a staple in our mines for over 60 years, and today, 76 per cent of our underground horsepower is currently electric, affirming our commitment to sustainable mining operations.

