Sudbury’s Stobie Pit Mine getting new life above ground (CBC News Sudbury – July 17, 2024)

https://www.cbc.ca/news/canada/sudbury/

Vale has partnered with First Nations, Steelworkers and an operator to start an open-pit mine at old site

What’s old is new. Vale Base Metals announced Wednesday it will start operations at an open-pit mine at the site of the old Stobie Mine in Greater Sudbury.

The $205 million project will be a partnership between Vale, Thiess Mining, United Steel Workers and local First Nations. It’s expected to produce 300,000 tonnes of ore, primarily nickel and copper, by the end of 2024. The previous Stobie Mine operated underground from 1914 to 2017, though it also began as an open pit mine in 1890.

One of the most productive mines in the history of the Sudbury basin, it ultimately produced approximately 375 million tonnes of nickel and copper ore. Though much of its infrastructure has been removed, some is still in place.

At a news conference Wednesday, Gord Gilpin, director of Ontario operations for Vale, said the open pit mine had been planned for years now, to extract remaining mineral deposits in the area. “It’s almost like the bookend of the operation,” he said.

For the rest of this article: https://www.cbc.ca/news/canada/sudbury/stobie-pit-open-mine-project-1.7266810