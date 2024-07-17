Hearst-area graphite deposit holder gets excited about mining – by Ian Ross (Northern Ontario Business – July 17, 2024)

https://www.northernontariobusiness.com/

Zentek produces ultra-high 99.9 per cent result from new purification process

A new refining process has reinvigorated Zentek’s interest in mining and processing graphite at its Albany project in the Hearst area. The Guelph technology company said it’s produced an ultra-high purified result of 99.99915 per cent that was taken from a sample extracted from the Northern Ontario graphite deposit, near Constance Lake First Nation.

Zentek reported July 17 that the “five nines” purity material was achieved from a specialized graphite purification process using a 100-gram sample taken from Albany and used during pilot plant trials back in 2017.

The sample was “thermally purified” in a furnace at the National Research Council of Canada. The process upgraded the sample from 85 per cent to greater than 99 per cent.

Zentek promotes itself as an intellectual property technology development and commercialization company that happens to have a graphite deposit, 30 kilometres north of Highway 11.

