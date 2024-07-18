BHP joins the lengthening list of nickel price casualties – by Andy Home (Reuters – July 16, 2024)

https://www.reuters.com/

LONDON, July 16 (Reuters) – Indonesia’s nickel production surge is crushing competitors and challenging the West’s ambitions of diversifying its critical metals supply chains. Australia’s BHP Group is the latest victim of a two-year price slump, which has seen London Metal Exchange three-month nickel tumble from an all-time high of $55,000 per metric ton in March 2022 to $16,650.

The world’s largest listed miner has announced it is suspending its Western Australia nickel operations from October. The decision was well flagged and probably made easier by the loss of feed from Wyloo Metals’ Kambalda mines, which were placed on care and maintenance in May, also due to low prices.

The Australian casualty list includes Panoramic Resources, which went into voluntary administration in December, and IGO Ltd, which has suspended its Cosmos mine and just taken an impairment charge against its exploration assets.

For the rest of this article: https://www.reuters.com/markets/commodities/bhp-joins-lengthening-list-nickel-price-casualties-2024-07-16/#:~:text=Australia’s%20BHP%20Group%20(BHP.AX,in%20March%202022%20to%20%2416%2C650.