World would need 55 per cent more copper mines to meet EV transition goals: study – by Theresa Balocating (National Post – July 12, 2024)

‘I think there’s a disconnect between, what the intentions are to meet the global warming challenges and the reality of the materials that are going to be required’

The transition to greener, more sustainable transportation is impracticable as copper mine production cannot keep up with the rising global demand for electric vehicles, according to a new study.

“I think there’s a disconnect between, what the intentions are to meet the global warming challenges and the reality of the materials that are going to be required,” said Dr. Lawrence Cathles, an earth and atmospheric sciences professor at Cornell University.

The recent study published by the International Energy Forum, which was led by Cathles and Dr. Adam Simon, a professor of earth & environmental sciences at the University of Michigan, found that hybrid vehicles could present a more effective alternative than transitioning the global vehicle fleet to EVs.

The study underscores that copper production cannot keep pace with the increasing global demand for EVs, which require about 83 kg of the metal per car, according to the International Copper Association. Copper, which is an effective electrical conductor, is needed for EV batteries, copper rotors used in electric motors, wiring and even charging infrastructure.

