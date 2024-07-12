Can Frank Callaghan strike gold twice in B.C.’s Cariboo? – by Nelson Bennett (Business In Vancouver – July 8, 2024)

https://www.biv.com/

The Barkerville prospector-promoter is again staking a claim in a region he helped develop

Frank Callaghan, the colourful and effusive prospector-promoter who assembled B.C.’s Barkerville Gold mine district, is back.

Several years after his company, Barkerville Gold, was acquired by Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd. (TSX,NYSE:OR) for $338 million, Callaghan has come out of retirement to promote a new gold project 70 kilometres north of Osisko’s Cariboo Gold mine.

Callaghan is now CEO of Golden Cariboo Resources (CSE:GCC, OTC:GCCFF), which has been drilling at the historic Quesnelle Gold Quartz mine near the tiny community of Hixon, situated roughly halfway between Prince George and Quesnel. The company’s technical team includes many of the same members who were part of the Barkerville Gold team.

Callaghan describes the Quesnelle Gold Quartz mine as the northern “bookend” of the Cariboo Gold district—a pairing to Spanish Mountain Gold’s (TSX-V:SPA, OTC:SPAZF) project to the south.

