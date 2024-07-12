Glencore warns of nickel job losses unless labour costs controlled – by Brad Thompson, Tom Rabe and James Hall (Australian Financial Review – July 12, 2024)

https://www.afr.com/

Global mining heavyweight Glencore says the future of its nickel and cobalt operations in Australia will hinge on keeping a lid on labour and energy costs and access to infrastructure.

In what shapes as another blow to Anthony Albanese’s critical minerals ambitions, Glencore warned it was closely monitoring the situation and the future of its Murrin Murrin mine in Western Australia, which employs about 1500 people and is the nation’s biggest source of cobalt.

The warning came as the prime minister said he was disappointed with BHP’s decision to suspend operations at its nickel mines, a smelter and refinery in WA that employ about 3000 people.

“We reached out to BHP over a long period of time – BHP have made this decision, and I find it disappointing,” Mr Albanese said. “We know that nickel is an important industry. It’s important, and there is demand around the world.”

