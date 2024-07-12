Rio Tinto mulls potential bid for Teck — report – by Cecilia Jamasmie (Mining.com – July 12, 2024)

https://www.mining.com/

Rio Tinto (ASX, LON, NYSE: RIO) is said to be studying potential takeover bids for smaller rivals, including Teck Resources (TSX: TECK.A, TECK.B) (NYSE: TECK), Canada’s largest diversified miner, which successfully fended off Glencore’s (LON: GLEN) $23 billion attempt to buy the company last year.

The world’s second largest mining company has held talks with bankers over a potential offer for the Canadian target, but is not immediately planning to launch a bid, Sky News reports citing unnamed sources.

It’s unclear, however, if Canada would allow the Australian miner to acquire Teck. Just last week, Minister of Innovation, Science and Industry François-Philippe Champagne said the government would only greenlight foreign takeovers of its major mining companies “in the most exceptional of circumstances.”

