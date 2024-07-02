First Nation concerned Victoria Gold, Yukon government playing down impact of Eagle mine rockslide – by Niall McGee (Globe and Mail – June 29, 2024)

https://www.theglobeandmail.com/

Dawna Hope, chief of the Na-Cho Nyak Dun First Nation, is particularly worried about possible contamination of drinking water

The First Nation of Na-Cho Nyak Dun is concerned that Victoria Gold Corp. and the Yukon government are soft-pedalling the impact of a suspected large-scale cyanide spill this week at a gold mine in the territory.

Giant piles of cyanide-laced rocks collapsed on Monday at an outdoors heap leach gold processing facility at the Eagle gold mine in central Yukon, triggering a landslide that likely released the toxic chemical into the environment.

The mine, on the traditional territory of Na-Cho Nyak Dun, is located roughly 375 kilometres north of Whitehorse and 85 kilometres north of the village of Mayo. “We are not satisfied with industry and public governments response to this catastrophic event,” said Dawna Hope, chief of Na-Cho Nyak Dun, in an e-mail to The Globe and Mail. Public statements appear “to be downplaying the seriousness of what has happened and how this will have long term impacts,” she added.

For the rest of this article: https://www.theglobeandmail.com/business/article-first-nation-concerned-victoria-gold-yukon-government-playing-down/