Gahcho Kué diamond mine surpasses $2 billion spent with NWT and Indigenous businesses – by Marilyn Scales (Canadian Mining Journal – June 26, 2024)

De Beers Group and Mountain Province Diamonds announced that their joint venture Gahcho Kué diamond mine has surpassed the $2-billion spending threshold with Northwest Territories and Indigenous business.

The milestone represents 61% of the total $3.2 billion spent on the project since 2015 when construction began. Local businesses supply welding, transportation logistics, trucking, passenger and cargo flights, labour, and camp catering.

The venture has a stated goal of sourcing at least 60% of its requirements for the project from local businesses. According to the NWT Bureau of Statistics, diamond mining is the largest contributor to the territory’s gross domestic product – $588 out of $4.25 billion in 2023. Key elements of the economic contribution of the Gahcho Kué mine include the following:

