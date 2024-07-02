Don’t let politicians misinform you. Learn about Canada’s true history for yourself – by Jonathan Kay (National Post – July 1, 2024)

https://nationalpost.com/

Our nation’s history is not only fascinating — it’s key to reconciliation

The surest way to make me treasure something is to take it away. So it was with Canada Day, whose annual appearance I’d once greeted with scarcely more excitement than the Ontario Civic Holiday and Aromantic Spectrum Awareness Week.

Then came 2021, when the high priests of social justice demanded that we cancel Canada’s birthday celebrations, so that we might spend July 1 in morbid contemplation of our original sin. Not being one for rituals of confession and penitence, I instead began to think harder about why I love this country, despite its flaws — even if expressing such sentiments in public was now viewed as hate speech.

“This country was built on genocide,” ran one major-newspaper headline, amid the national meltdown following reports that hundreds of unmarked children’s graves had been found at former residential schools. Calgary dropped its fireworks program on the basis that (among other reasons) such scenes of celebration might hamper “truth and reconciliation.”

Justin Trudeau, who’d come into office urging Canadians to “celebrate this amazing place we call home,” now took Canada Day as an occasion to instruct us that “the horrific findings of the remains of hundreds of children at the sites of former residential schools in British Columbia and Saskatchewan have rightfully pressed us to reflect on our country’s historical failures.”

For the rest of this column: https://nationalpost.com/opinion/dont-let-politicians-misinform-you-learn-about-canadas-true-history-for-yourself