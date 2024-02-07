Crucial to combine agricultural development with mining, Indaba hears – by Martin Creamer (MiningWeekly – February 7, 2024)

https://www.miningweekly.com/

CAPE TOWN (miningweekly.com) – Africa is going to have a huge amount to do to help solve the world’s climate change problems, Toronto-listed Ivanhoe Mines executive chairperson Robert Friedland emphasised in his far-reaching thirtieth address to the thirtieth Investing in African Mining Indaba in Cape Town.

In those 30 consecutive Indaba presentations, Friedland has regularly highlighted the global need to combat climate change along with the critical role that young Africans will play in saving the planet, even though Africa has done the least to damage it.

Last year, humanity experienced the highest temperatures ever recorded. “This is no joke, and it’s not going away,” Friedland told the full-house audience at the event covered by Mining Weekly. In current circumstances, the world’s greatest commodity is, no, not copper, but water, “the most valuable commodity on our planet”, with only 2.5% of it fresh and humanity facing a looming water crisis.

Ivanhoe Mines is advancing mine development at the Platreef platinum/palladium/gold/nickel/copper discovery on the northern limb of South Africa’s Bushveld Complex, mine development and exploration at the Kamoa-Kakula copper discovery in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), and upgrading at the historic Kipushi zinc/copper/silver/germanium mine, also on the DRC’s Copperbelt.

