Northern Ontario mining supply and service sector gathers in Sudbury to learn from industry experts – by Kate Rutherford (CBC News Sudbury – February 07, 2024)

Participants will get insights into nine key domestic and international mining markets

The scene is set in Sudbury for a forum to prepare northern Ontario’s mining supply and services sector with the information they need to network effectively at next month’s Prospectors and Developers Association Conference in Toronto.

Marla Tremblay is co-chair of the Mining Supply and Services Export Forum 2024 to be held at the Northbury Hotel and Conference Centre on Thursday, February 8. She is also executive director of Mineconnect which represents the mining supply and services sector.

Tremblay says the forum will provide expert insight into nine key domestic and international mining markets.

“We did a recent survey and most of the domestic areas were at the top of the list, so BC, Saskatchewan, obviously things that are happening throughout Ontario, a lot of projects happening in the Northwest that some companies are unfamiliar with, Quebec for sure. Nevada and then Latin America is always kind of a key jurisdiction that people are looking to learn more about,” she said.

