Australia to propose green mining standards amid slump in EV metals – by Ryohtaroh Satch (Nikkei Asia – February 7, 2024)

Resources minister cites need to protect industry as Asian competition grows

TOKYO — Australia will propose setting up international standards for ethical and environmentally friendly mining in an attempt to command higher prices for its minerals amid a sluggish market and competition from countries like Indonesia.

“It’s a long-term project, but there’s no doubt there’s something I’ll be raising,” Minister for Resources Madeleine King told Nikkei Asia while visiting Tokyo last week. King said she will propose the idea at the PDAC 2024 Convention, a mineral industry trade event, in Canada in March.

King said one of Australia’s aims is to “look at how we can speak to our international partners around different means of differentiating price to reflect the high standards of production.”

She said she wants to cooperate with like-minded nations including Canada, which “also has high working standards and environmental standards.” She added that her government has discussed the issue with the International Energy Agency.

