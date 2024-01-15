‘No recent discussions’ on Sudbury mining merger, says Vale operations boss – by Ian Ross (Northern Ontario Business – January 15, 2024)

https://www.northernontariobusiness.com/

Gord Gilpin says companies discussing ‘strategic alternatives’ are part of ‘normal course of business’

Vale’s head of Ontario base metal operations, Gord Gilpin, is tamping down media speculation of a potential merger with Glencore, its crosstown mining neighbour in Sudbury.

Gilpin issued a Jan. 12 notice to its employees — Clarification of Synergy with Glencore — that it’s business as usual and no talks are underway.

“Various media outlets,” Gilpin wrote, “have published stories that have created speculation about a possible merger between the Glencore and Vale Base Metals Sudbury Operations. “To be clear, there have been no recent discussions about a merger between our Sudbury Operations.”

Gilpin was responding to comments made by Vale Base Metals’ chair Mark Cutifani in an interview with Reuters last week, and a follow-up analysis by mining columnist Stan Sudol that a possible business combination with Glencore in the Sudbury basin was one of Cutifani’s priorities for 2024.

