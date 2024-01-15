Conservative leader promises to speed approvals for new mines – by Jim Moodie (Sudbury Star – January 2024)

https://www.thesudburystar.com/

Pierre Poilievre also says Sudbury and its minerals have a big role to play in providing clean energy

Pierre Poilievre took advantage of the bracing conditions in Sudbury on Saturday to stress his plan for cheaper heating bills, as well as take some shots at his main political rival, who recently returned from a vacation in Jamaica.

“While Justin Trudeau flies around in a taxpayer-funded private jet, burning fuel and passing greenhouse gases into the atmosphere, he punishes people for heating their homes,” said the Conservative leader, against the backdrop of an Axe the Carbon Tax billboard on Lorne Street. “He is a high-tax, high-carbon hypocrite.”

Poilievre said 60 per cent of Canadians are paying more in carbon tax than they get back in rebates, while the government is still not meeting its climate targets.

A Conservative government would “lower the cost of carbon-free energy, rather than raising the cost of traditional energy that Canadians still need,” he said. “How? Well, we’re going to green-light green projects.”

