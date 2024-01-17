Bigger Storm Copper brewing in Nunavut – by Shane Lasley North of 60 Mining News – January 18, 2024)

https://www.miningnewsnorth.com/

It is hard to decide what to get more excited about at American West Metals Ltd.’s Storm Copper project in Nunavut – the abundance of near surface high-grade copper mineralization with the potential to be upgraded to a direct shipping ore, or the much larger yet still high-grade sediment-hosted copper orebody being unveiled under the zones being outlined on the surface.

Together, these zones on the Storm Copper project on Somerset Island in Canada’s Arctic offer a potential supply of the copper being demanded by a world transitioning to clean energy.

Since optioning the project from Aston Bay Holdings Ltd. in 2021, American West has been systematically expanding the near-surface high-grade and underlying stratabound sedimentary hosted copper at Storm. This work resulted in the Australia-based exploration company earning an 80% interest in the copper project during the 2023 campaign.

To further understand Storm’s district-scale potential, American West’s 2023 program included 56 reverse circulation holes focused on defining a maiden Joint Ore Reserves Committee- (JORC) compliant resource around near-surface zones of high-grade copper, plus seven diamond drill holes to test deeper geophysical targets that appear to be the source of the high-grade surface mineralization.

For the rest of this article: https://www.miningnewsnorth.com/story/2024/01/18/mining-explorers-2023/bigger-storm-copper-brewing-in-nunavut/8302.html