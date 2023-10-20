Sudbury, Thunder Bay, Nipissing area shortlisted for lithium processing site by German mining company – by Ian Ross (Sudbury.com – October 18, 2023)

https://www.sudbury.com/

Rock Tech Lithium looks to place its second lithium refinery in Northern, Eastern Ontario

Rock Tech Lithium, a German-Canadian company with a Lake Nipigon-area lithium deposit, is scoping out processing sites in Northern and Eastern Ontario. Sudbury, Thunder Bay, the Nipissing District covering the North Bay-Temiskaming area, and Leeds Grenville in the Brockville area are on Rock Tech’s shortlist, according to a company news release issued today.

The company, which recently opened an office in Toronto to oversee its Canadian operations, has ambitious goals to build “several lithium converters.” Its first lithium hydroxide processing site will be in Guben, Germany, and is targeted for production in 2026.

Lithium hydroxide is battery-grade lithium coveted by the electric vehicle companies, some of which are building battery manufacturing plants in Windsor and St. Thomas.

Rock Tech has the Georgia Lake lithium deposit, located just off Highway 11, and south of the town of Beardmore. The project is the advanced stages of exploration. The company has a 14.8 million-tonne lithium resource, located south of Beardmore and 145 kilometres north of Thunder Bay.

For the rest of this article: https://www.sudbury.com/local-business/sudbury-thunder-bay-nipissing-area-shortlisted-for-lithium-processing-sites-by-german-mining-company-7699704