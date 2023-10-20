B.C. junior miner goes to court over permitting delays – by Nelson Bennett (Business In Vancouver – October 17, 2023)

https://biv.com/

Company takes issue with mine minister’s statement on aboriginal ownership of land

A junior exploration company with a proposed mine project near Revelstoke is taking the province to court over permitting delays that the company says may be related to a mischaracterization by the Mines minister on the extent of aboriginal title in B.C.

A judicial review filed by Taranis Resources Inc. (TSX-V:TRO, OTCQB:TNREF) may end up as a legal test of the limits of the “consent” provisions in the Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples Act (DRIPA.)

While governments have given assurances that consent provisions in DRIPA and the United Nations Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples Act (UNDRIP) are not a veto for First Nations, Taranis suggests the B.C. government appears to operating as though it is, at least in the case of Thor project near Revelstoke.

“We believe the government is unwilling to do its legal duty here because of First Nation pressure,” Taranis CEO John Gardiner said in a written statement.

