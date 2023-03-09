Another PDAC mining conference comes to a close: Here are this year’s key themes and takeaways A North American critical mineral supply chain and more – by Gabriel Friedman (Financial Post – March 8, 2023)

https://financialpost.com/

One of the largest mining conferences in the world, the Prospectors & Developers Association of Canada convention, came and went this week, drawing tens of thousands of geologists, engineers and investors to downtown Toronto.

After several years of interruptions related to the pandemic — in 2020, an outbreak at the conference cast a shadow; in 2021, the conference went virtual; last year, it was moved from March to June — this year’s event took place in its traditional early March time slot and felt like a return to normalcy.

The pandemic, though it still surfaced as an occasional topic of discussion, drew less air time than in years past. Here are a few key takeaways from PDAC 2023:

A North American critical mineral supply chain

The mining sector is expecting a huge influx of investment thanks to the United States Inflation Reduction Act, which depending on who you ask may unlock anywhere from US$1 trillion to US$1.7 trillion of public and private funding for upstream and downstream critical mineral projects, such as exploration, mines, refiners, recycling plants and electric vehicle battery plants.

