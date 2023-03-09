Sudbury nickel juniors build on region’s history as a metal powerhouse – by Kelsey Rolfe (Northern Miner – March 8, 2023)

Amid an increasing demand for nickel, driven largely by the growing need for electric vehicle batteries, a handful of exploration companies are making their mark in Sudbury’s historic and prolific nickel mining camp.

Magna Mining (TSXV: NICU), SPC Nickel Corp. (TSXV: SPC) and Archer Exploration (CSE: RCHR), which all have properties in the region of northern Ontario, have announced a series of promising drill results and asset acquisitions in recent months.

“Sudbury is due for a resurgence,” said Tom Meyer, president, CEO and director at Archer, in an interview with The Northern Miner. “There are opportunities for companies like Archer, like Magna, SPC and other [companies] active in the Sudbury region to revisit the geology and reinterpret the geophysics using the latest technology to make discoveries.”

Sudbury has long been a nickel powerhouse. From 1905 to 1966, according to the United States Geological Survey, mines in the area produced more than half of the global nickel supply. The region made the names of Canadian nickel heavyweights Falconbridge and Inco, and later FNX Mining, which were all subsequently acquired by Xstrata (now Glencore [LSE: GLEN]), Vale (NYSE: VALE) and Poland’s KGHM, respectively.

