U of T partners with Vale Energy Transition Metals to accelerate sustainable mining solution – by Tyler Irving (University of Toronto Engineering News – March 8, 2023)

A new partnership between the University of Toronto and Vale Energy Transition Metals will strengthen Canada’s position in the critical minerals sector by developing sustainable mining solutions, as well as fostering Canadian skills and talent.

The framework agreement was signed March 7, 2023, at the Prospectors & Developers Association of Canada (PDAC) 2023 Convention, held in Toronto. The partnership launches with an initial $1.6 million investment over the next three years and will include several multidisciplinary projects led by experts from both institutions.

“As our economy continues its transition toward carbon-free sources of energy, the supply of critical minerals — such as nickel and cobalt, among many others — will only become more important,” says Leah Cowen, Vice-President, Research & Innovation, & Strategic Initiatives at the University of Toronto.

“Through this new partnership, we are keeping Canada at the forefront of innovation, and further strengthening our position as a trusted global supplier of sustainably-sourced critical minerals.”

For the rest of this article: https://news.engineering.utoronto.ca/u-of-t-partners-with-vale-energy-transition-metals-to-accelerate-sustainable-mining-solution/