Federal Natural Resources Minister looks to speed up Canadian critical minerals production – by Ian Ross (Northern Ontario Business – October 26, 2022)

https://www.northernontariobusiness.com/

Jonathan Wilkinson wants to get on the same regulatory page with Ontario to advance mining projects

With a global critical minerals supply gap coming, federal Natural Resources Minister Jonathan Wilkinson admits Ottawa has some work to do toward expediting approvals to put more critical minerals mining projects into production sooner.

In his Oct. 25 remarks to Canadian Club of Toronto, Wilkinson said Ottawa is looking to get on the same page with the provinces and territories in working smarter in advancing energy and natural resource projects along in a timely manner.

Wilkinson said there’s a clear need to find ways to develop projects “more rapidly than what we have been able to in the past.”

The bulk of his speech had much to do with Canada’s clean energy transition and fulfilling this country’s obligation to help its European allies struggling with an energy crisis following the cutoff of Russian oil and gas stemming from conflict in Ukraine. But during the question-and-answer period, Wilkinson said on the domestic front, Ottawa faces interjurisdictional challenges.

For the rest of this article: https://www.northernontariobusiness.com/industry-news/mining/federal-natural-resources-minister-looks-to-speed-up-canadian-critical-minerals-production-6009521