Eerie vision of Far North ghost towns – by A.J. Roan (North of 60 Mining News – October 7, 2022)

https://www.miningnewsnorth.com/

Places that were once filled with life have all but disappeared, leaving behind remnants of homes that are all but forgotten

For this special spooky edition, North of 60 Mining News is revisiting some of the most bizarre and disturbing ghost towns in its northern coverage area. From one of the most haunted places in Alaska to a practically unknown trading post in Nunavut, enjoy this eerie account of places that once thrived but are now all but forgotten with nary the skeleton of infrastructure to prove its existence.

Let us peer into the oftentimes short-lived bastions of civilization that, for numerous reasons, could not stand the test of time and are only a memory of a bygone life.

Alaska: Dyea

Oral history accounts indicate that at one time, Dyea was a small permanent village, and in the decades before the rush for gold that drew the first prospectors north, it was a seasonal fishing camp and staging area for trade trips between the coast and the interior. In fact, the name Dayéi means “to pack” in Tlingit.

Dyea grew from a stayover to a full-blown outpost with the establishment of its first trading post in the mid-1880s and became an important supply and information point for prospectors heading into the Yukon basin before the Klondike Gold Rush.

For the rest of this article: https://www.miningnewsnorth.com/story/2022/10/07/northern-mining-history/eerie-vision-of-far-north-ghost-towns/7586.html