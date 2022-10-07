Princeton sells most holdings in Lithium Americas, Protect Thacker Pass argues not enough – by Lia Opperman and Miriam Waldvogel (Daily Princetonian – October 6, 2022)

https://www.dailyprincetonian.com/

The University sold the majority of its stake in the Lithium Americas Corporation during the second quarter of 2022, according to Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) filings released over the summer. As of last filing, the University’s holdings in the company are around $4.5 million, down from $92 million earlier this year.

Still, Protect Thacker Pass, a Nevada-based coalition of activists, has argued that the University’s holdings in the company remain unacceptable. Max Wilbert, the co-founder of Protect Thacker Pass, said, “We need far deeper and more significant change, including an end to car manufacturing, to stop the [ecological] crisis we’re in.” According to the U.S. Department of Energy, lithium is used in most of today’s electric vehicles.

Lithium Americas is set to open a mine on Thacker Pass, a sacred site to the Northern Paiute and Western Shoshone peoples in Northern Nevada. According to the Nevada Division of Environmental Protection (NDEP), Thacker Pass is one of the largest lithium deposits in the United States.

In a recent op-ed in The Daily Princetonian, Protect Thacker Pass argued that the mine threatens the sacred lands on the site of a massacre of 31 Indigenous people by the U.S. Army in 1865.

