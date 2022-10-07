Mining company says Timmins could supplant Sudbury as global nickel capital – by Darren MacDonald (CTV News Northern Ontario – October 6, 2022)

https://northernontario.ctvnews.ca/

Deposits being explored in the Timmins area could become major source of high-quality nickel for the electric car battery market. That’s the word from officials with Canada Nickel, which is working on developing its Crawford deposit.

It’s also excited about another find, the Reid Property, located 16 kilometres southwest of Crawford, or 37 kilometres northwest of Timmins. Mark Selby, Canada Nickel CEO and director, told a news conference this week that deposits in the area have the potential to become one of the largest sources of nickel for EV batteries in the world.

“We’re really talking about building one of the world’s largest nickel sulfide districts, you know, potentially larger than Sudbury,” Selby said Tuesday.

“(We’re) in a point in time where the market is desperate for large-scale, scalable low-carbon sources of nickel to be able to have a nickel for the electric vehicles that everybody would like to produce over the next few months.”

