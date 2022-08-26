Canada is hoarding its resources. Our allies have noticed – by Heather Exner-Pirot (National Post – August 24, 2022)

https://nationalpost.com/

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz’s trip to Canada was supposed to be about LNG, not hydrogen

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz was in Canada this week and you’d be forgiven for thinking, based on the agenda for his visit, that Germany has an urgent hydrogen shortage it needs to solve.

Scholz and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau journeyed to the western Newfoundland town of Stephenville on Tuesday to sign a deal for the export of “green” hydrogen to Germany in the coming years. But Scholz’s trip to Canada was never supposed to be about hydrogen. It was meant to address liquified natural gas exports, as Germany and the rest of Europe struggle to replace Russian natural gas in the wake of the war in Ukraine.

In fact, natural gas prices in Europe hit all-time highs this week, trading at the equivalent of (Cdn) $530 a barrel of oil, worsening an energy crisis that is devastating households and industry alike.

Scholz approached Trudeau about LNG back in March, in Berlin, and again in June, on the sidelines of a G7 meeting in the Bavarian Alps. German officials planned this trip hoping that a deal could be announced by now.

For the rest of this article: https://nationalpost.com/opinion/heather-exner-pirot-canada-is-hoarding-its-resources-our-allies-have-noticed