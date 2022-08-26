Activist doesn’t want Treaty 9 eroded – by Nicole Stoffman (Timmins Daily Press – August 25, 2022)

https://www.timminspress.com/

Danny Metatawabin is calling on the chiefs of Treaty 9 territory to consult with their people before agreeing to any further resource development projects. He did not name any chiefs, but Postmedia has reported Chief Bruce Achneepineskum, of Marten Falls First Nation, is working with the province to build all-season roads to possible mining sites.

“I find that the people are being left out of the picture,” said the Omushkegowuk (Mushkegowuk) activist from Fort Albany, who arrived in Timmins on Tuesday. He has been walking 35 kilometres a day from Ottawa since Aug. 3.

At the daily 35-kilometre mark, he is picked up by his helper to stay at a hotel in the evenings. Every few days, he will hold an awareness-raising event, like the one held in Timmins on Tuesday.

Metatawabin walked from the McIntyre Arena to the Timmins Native Friendship Centre, with 14 supporters including Ward 5 Coun. Cory Robin, Mushkegowuk Grand Chief Alison Linklater and Attawapiskat band representative Theresa Spence.

For the rest of this article: https://www.timminspress.com/news/activist-doesnt-want-treaty-9-eroded