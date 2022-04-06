Rickford has some strong words for environmental groups: There’s no green economy without mining – by Len Gillis (Sudbury.com – April 5, 2022)

https://www.sudbury.com/

Northern Development minister challenges environmental groups to ‘get on board’ with Ontario mineral strategy, calling it the ‘single biggest environmental policy any jurisdiction has ever advanced the world over’

Northern Development minister Greg Rickford said environmental groups that continue to target Northern Ontario’s mining industry are missing the boat if they do not support the new Ontario critical minerals strategy.

Rickford recently made reference to Ontario environmental policy when he announced a $1.5-million grant to the Science North Go Deeper Project.

Rickford told the audience at Dynamic Earth that more mining companies and businesses are getting involved in the extraction of critical minerals for the electric vehicles market because it will make such a significant change. Rickford said this involves major and junior mining companies, agencies such as Science North and Indigenous organizations.

“Because really, they want to be part of the single biggest environmental policy any jurisdiction has ever advanced the world over,” Rickford said.

